Gym defies shutdown order and reopens in New Jersey

BELLMAWR, New Jersey -- While the gradual reopening of businesses is occurring in the era of COVID-19 across New Jersey, for some establishments, it's not happening fast enough and it's leading to permanent closures.

The coronavirus shutdown is impacting Atilis Gym in Bellmawr. The owners reopened Monday against the governor's orders.

"We truly believe that if we don't do this, in the end, we will have zero rights and no say in what happens," said Frank Trumbetti, the co-owner of the gym.

Trumbetti posted the video following the staff's decision to defy state orders and risk arrests by opening the gym's doors.


It's a choice that garnered national media attention.

On Sunday, Action News was granted access inside the gym for a look at the social distancing measures and precautions the owners say they are taking.

Taped off workout stations, bottles of disinfectant, and signage both in and outside the members-only gym are just some of the changes.

Trumbetti, who recently lost a loved to COVID-19, said the decision is certainly not about financial gain.

Police were also seen setting up for expected large protests in favor of the gym's reopening.

"The government has failed at protecting our rights and failed at protecting our health. We are proposing an organized peaceful reopening of the state, not just our business, "Trumbetti said in the video.

