Sweet! Krispy Kreme rolls out nationwide delivery service on Leap Day

By John Clark
North Carolina-based Krispy Kreme is taking the leap into national delivery.

Starting Saturday, February 29 - Leap Day - the doughnut maker's sweet treats will be available for delivery to households across the US. The delivery service will be open to those living within about 10 miles of KK's 350 locations.

You'll be able to place your order on the company's website or through the Krispy Kreme app. Doordash will make the doughnut deliveries by the dozen along with boxed coffee, and there is a delivery fee.

RELATED | Krispy Kreme opening new Times Square location with company's largest 'Hot Now' sign

And on Leap Day itself, the chain will celebrate another kind of special delivery: Leap Day Babies. They'll be sending out dozens of free doughnut deliveries that day to hospitals, medical professionals, and parents of Leap Day Babies.

Those parents and health professionals can post to Instagram or Twitter letting the company know of their new arrival, tagging @KrispyKreme with the hashtag #KrispyKremeSpecialDelivery. The chain will then contact you and offer to deliver 5 dozen Original Glazed doughnuts at no charge, while supplies last.
