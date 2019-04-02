Business

Lunchables releases breakfast line called Brunchables

It's no joke, Lunchables announced a new breakfast line called Brunchables on Tuesday.

It comes in three varieties of Bacon & Cheese, Breakfast Ham & Cheese and Breakfast Sausage & Cheese. Each package costs $1.99.

The brand, owned b Kraft Heinz, used April Fools' Day to tease its fans about the new product and tweeted out a photo of the Breakfast Sausage & Cheese.



Beginning Tuesday through April 4, fans can sign up for a chance to be one of the first to try new Lunchables Brunchables.

One hundred people will be randomly selected to get the excslusive first taste before Lunchables Brunchables hit select stores later this month.
