Reopen News: Mayor de Blasio lays out Phase 1 specifics for reopening

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Mayor Bill de Blasio said that the city is heading into Phase 1 soon, likely in the first two weeks of June, and laid out the specifics on Thursday.Phase 1 includes: Construction, manufacturing, wholesale work, non-essential retail curbside or instore pickup.Estimates of how many people will be returning to work are unclear, according to the mayor. A minimum of 200,000 up to a maximum of 400,000 people will be returning to work according to surveys completed by the city.Department of Buildings, Department of Consumer and Worker Protection and Small Business Services will educate, conduct outreach and support all businesses.The city is immediately training small business advocates and compliance advisors.Next week they will publish plain language industry guides and launch a business restart hotline.There will be sector advisory councils to troubleshoot additional necessary guidance or rule changes to help businesses succeed.DCWP, FDNY, DSNY will help conduct random visits to ensure compliance.