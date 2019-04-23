Business

Amazon Key for Garage delivers packages to your garage for Amazon Prime members

Amazon has rolled out a new program to leave packages inside customers' garages, in hopes of thwarting porch pirates and keeping deliveries secure.

Key for Garage allows eligible Amazon Prime members to get deliveries in their garage. A special kit would be used for the drivers to gain access.

Shoppers would select "In-Garage delivery" at check out on Amazon.com to have packages delivered to the garage.

"We know it is important to keep innovating to make delivery as convenient as possible for customers, which is why we're excited to now have Key for Garage available," said Rohit Shrivastava, GM of Key by Amazon.

Customers would also be able to check the status of their garage door in the Key by Amazon app and remotely open or close it.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessamazonu.s. & worldshoppingonline shoppingdelivery service
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH LIVE: Official says 3 dead, 13 hurt in Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting
NYPD looking for 2 suspects in shooting at Brooklyn playground
Police officer shoots, kills 'aggressive' dog in New Jersey
AccuWeather: Hot and humid with a stray storm
2 killed after 4-car crash on Meadowbrook Parkway
Mets acquire Stroman from Jays for prospects
California man held in Rome officer's death 'illegally blindfolded'
Show More
Must-read stories from the weekend
Police tase man who walked into NYC precinct holding knife
Family, supporters cheer as father leaves custody after twins' hot car death
Stepping up feud, Trump assails Cummings as 'racist'
Extension of 9/11 victim compensation fund to be signed
More TOP STORIES News