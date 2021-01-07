coronavirus new jersey

New Jersey coronavirus update: Community rallies to support struggling small businesses

Coronavirus Update New Jersey
By
MORRISTOWN, New Jersey (WABC) -- A New Jersey man launched a campaign to help small businesses struggling amid the pandemic and the response has been overwhelming.

Morristown has made itself a vibrant and inviting destination full of mom-and-pop shops and restaurants - but pandemic restrictions have financially choked many businesses.

Now members of the community are stepping up to help.

"We said these businesses are going to struggle for at least six months so we all came together and settled on this model and said let's go out and help these businesses," resident Tom Ferrara said.

Some local customers have created a website alongside those businesses where anyone can donate to help shops stay afloat.

The money can help them pay rent and keep employees employed.

ALSO READ | Sandy Hook massacre 1st responder dies of COVID-19
EMBED More News Videos

Patrick Dragon, one of the first Connecticut state troopers to respond to the 2012 Sandy Hook Massacre, has died of COVID-19.



"In my business we are down about 45% now, you know to be able to get some money and pay the rent, we figure that probably need until March or April before people start coming back out again," said Dave Walters, the owner of Smart World Coffee.

"In our restaurant right now, we are operating at 25%, and believe me it's tough to survive doing 25%, said Fredy Umanzor, the owner of Chef Fredy's Table.

"In the past couple weeks since Christmas has gone, I can relate to the person across the street, we didn't have one customer come in yesterday," said Jamie Genetti, owner of One Paw Away which opened in October.

"Some of the donations came from people I know, but so many have come in from people who just want to support the town and that just makes me feel so appreciative," said Stacey Schlosser, the owner of Glassworks Studio which just celebrated being open 18 years.

Many business owners that spoke to Eyewitness News said the fund means so much to them.

Click here if you would like to help.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



COVID Vaccine Calculator: Find out how many people may get a COVID-19 vaccine before you
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
Where to get tested for COVID-19 coronavirus
WATCH: Eyewitness to a Pandemic

UPDATES
New York City

New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus



Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessnew jerseymorristownmedicalcoronavirus new jerseycoronavirusreopen new jerseycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakbe kindcovid 19governor phil murphyhealthnew jerseysmall businessnew jersey news
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW JERSEY
COVID Live Updates: Fauci says wait 90 days for vaccine if you've had COVID
COVID Live Updates: US experiences deadliest day since start of pandemic
COVID Live Updates: FDA will not approve cutting vaccine doses
2 women determined to eliminate hunger in their community
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Capitol Police rejected offers of help to quell mob, chief resigning
Pelosi, Schumer call for Trump's removal via 25th Amendment
Trump mulling self-pardon, sources say
Nassau County announces plans to increase COVID vaccinations
19 alleged gang members arrested in Brooklyn takedown
Peeling hands, brain fog: COVID side effects could last for months
Woman claims she was victim of boyfriend -- and police
Show More
Remembering the Blizzard of '96: 25 years ago this week
NJ congressman helps clean up Capitol after insurrection
Ted Cruz tells why he still opposed Biden win in exclusive interview
Turbo Tax blames IRS for stimulus money deposited into wrong accounts
Sources: Explosive devices found near US Capitol were real
More TOP STORIES News