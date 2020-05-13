coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: New York City Council considering package of 'urgently needed protections' for restaurant industry

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The New York City Council is considering a number of measures to help restaurants, bars and clubs reopen safely as the peak of the coronavirus pandemic wanes.

City Council Speaker Corey Johnson and the NYC Hospitality Alliance hosted a virtual news conference Wednesday on the future of the nightlife industry.

The package of legislation being considered includes:
--Capping third party delivery platform fees
--Prohibiting third-party delivery services from charging restaurants for telephone orders with customers that did not result in an actual transaction during the call
--Forgiving sidewalk cafe franchise fees
--Protecting small business owners from personal liability clauses in commercial leases

Melba Wilson, owner of Melba's Restaurant in Harlem, and Gabriel Stulman, founder of Happy Cooking Hospitality and owner of several West Village hot spots, participated in the virtual news conference.

