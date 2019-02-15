BUSINESS

Payless to file for bankruptcy, close 2,300 stores, according to report

EMBED </>More Videos

Payless ShoeSource may be getting ready to close more than 2,000 stores. Going-out-of-business sales could start as soon as next week. (KGO-TV)

Payless ShoeSource may be getting ready to close more than 2,000 stores.

Reuters reports the retailer plans to file for bankruptcy later this month. Going-out-of-business sales could start as soon as next week.

Payless has been trying to find a new buyer.

A group of creditors saved Payless in 2017, the last time the company filed for bankruptcy.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessshoesshoppingu.s. & worldbankruptcy
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BUSINESS
7 On Your Side Investigates examines the "Amazon Effect"
Wells Fargo working to resolve outage
New York City's top 4 thrift stores to visit now
FDA expands dog food recall for elevated vitamin D
More Business
Top Stories
55-year-old man critical after 12-story fall out apartment window
Husband accidentally runs over wife, killing her
Paralyzed man reunited with dog stolen outside CT home
Girl writes goodbye message to parents during school threat
President Trump declares national emergency over border wall
Woman fatally struck by gas truck in Manhattan
Police: 2 potential suspects in Smollett incident under arrest
Driver sought after 46-year-old man killed in LI hit and run
Show More
Fast-moving 4-alarm fire guts 55-unit NYC apartment complex
Accomplice sought in robbery that led to friendly fire death
Dozens homeless after massive NJ fire, cause under investigation
Blame game after Amazon cancels plans to build HQ in NYC
2-alarm NJ fire destroys homes, closes school for the day
More News