Payless ShoeSource may be getting ready to close more than 2,000 stores.
Reuters reports the retailer plans to file for bankruptcy later this month. Going-out-of-business sales could start as soon as next week.
Payless has been trying to find a new buyer.
A group of creditors saved Payless in 2017, the last time the company filed for bankruptcy.
businessshoesshoppingu.s. & worldbankruptcy
