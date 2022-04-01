Driver crashes through Dunkin Donuts wall in New Jersey

It happened around 9:30 a.m. Friday at the location on Route 22 in Springfield.
The car nearly made it all the way inside the store, which was open at the time.
There were no reports of injuries.
Firefighters are now on the scene.
Authorities say it appeared a two-vehicle crash sent the car careening into the business.
The investigation is ongoing.
