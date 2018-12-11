Car crashes into living room of Long Island apartment

A home on Long Island was badly damaged after an out-of-control car slammed through a wall and came to a rest inside the apartment.The car went completely inside the building in the 1700 block of Green Way just before 4 p.m. on Tuesday.Four people were in the home at the time, but fortunately no one was injured, including the driver.One woman said her family members were in their apartment when the car slammed into building."Both of them were in the apartment, luckily in the back of the apartment and the car went into the kitchen - it went through the living room and into the kitchen," Ellen Golann said.It was not yet clear how the car went into the building, but investigators were expected to interview the driver.Residents of the impacted building were evacuated while first responders assessed structural integrity. The residents of the building likely would not be allowed back into the building Tuesday.----------