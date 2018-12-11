Car crashes into living room of Long Island apartment

EMBED </>More Videos

Kristin Thorne reports on the car crash into a home in Woodbury.

WOODBURY, Long Island (WABC) --
A home on Long Island was badly damaged after an out-of-control car slammed through a wall and came to a rest inside the apartment.

The car went completely inside the building in the 1700 block of Green Way just before 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

Four people were in the home at the time, but fortunately no one was injured, including the driver.

One woman said her family members were in their apartment when the car slammed into building.

"Both of them were in the apartment, luckily in the back of the apartment and the car went into the kitchen - it went through the living room and into the kitchen," Ellen Golann said.

It was not yet clear how the car went into the building, but investigators were expected to interview the driver.

Residents of the impacted building were evacuated while first responders assessed structural integrity. The residents of the building likely would not be allowed back into the building Tuesday.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
car accidentcar into buildinglong islandWoodburyNassau County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
14-year-old slashed inside NYC school; Suspect arrested
Judge orders release of mom whose baby was ripped away
Woman testifies about grilling cousin's dismembered body
56-year-old woman fatally struck in Brooklyn hit and run
NYC firefighter dead in suspected road rage attack; 1 in custody
TIME Person of the Year 2018 announced
NYPD: 17-year-old fatally struck by ambulette was pushed
Watch: NYPD officer shot on Staten Island leaves hospital
Show More
Switch troubles create nightmare commute for Queens riders
HS football player charged with killing pregnant cheerleader
Man helps woman suffering dramatic seizure on flight
Schumer calls Trump wall threat 'temper tantrum'
Bay Ridge fire leaves one person critically injured
More News