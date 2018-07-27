Car left on Henry Hudson as robbery suspects flee parkway to woods

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) --
There was a wild scene on the Henry Hudson Parkway Friday morning when a pair of suspect apparently abandoned their getaway vehicle in an attempt to elude police.

Police believe the suspects may have jumped off the ramp and ran into a wooded area near Riverside Park in Washington Heights.

Authorities caught up with one of the men and took him into custody. The other remains on the run.

The captured suspect was taken to the hospital for treatment of a leg injury. Charges against him are pending.

The suspects were wanted in an earlier armed robbery.

They closed off one lane of traffic on the ramp to the parkway where the car was left behind.

