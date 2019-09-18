Car slams into lobby of Trump Plaza in New Rochelle

By Eyewitness News
NEW ROCHELLE, Westchester County (WABC) -- Police say a car crashed into the lobby of the Trump Plaza in New Rochelle Tuesday night.

Authorities say it does not appear to be intentional. There are no indications it was anything more than an accident.

The driver was injured and is being interviewed by police.

Two pedestrians in the lobby were also injured, but no one was seriously hurt.

The investigation is ongoing.

