Driver with learner's permit killed 10-year-old girl, injured woman in Queens

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Child killed, 2 injured when car crashes into car wash in Queens

FAR ROCKAWAY, Queens (WABC) -- The 34-year-old driver who killed a 10-year-old girl and injured another pedestrian is hospitalized.

The driver was taken to Jamaica Hospital for observation.


She was driving with a learner's permit at the time of the crash on Wednesday afternoon.

Detectives have recovered surveillance video that shows the driver failed to negotiate the turn onto Beach Channel Drive and accelerated as she struck the pedestrians and crashed into the vacant car wash.

"It was a bad accident," witness Daquan Jones said. "The lady came out the supermarket at a high rate of speed. I think her gas pedal got jammed."

They will determine if there was any criminality.

The other pedestrian who was struck, a 33-year-old woman, is expected to survive. She was not walking with 10-year-old Davina Afokoba at the time they were both struck.


Two other pedestrians, a man, and a young boy, were able to get out of the way of the out of control car in time.



Reverend Mullings, President of Challenge Charter School, confirmed that 10-year-old Davina is a 5th grader at his school.

The school is providing grief counselors for both students and teachers.

They are planning on having a vigil at a future date.


This is the same school 10-year-old Justin Wallace attended. He was shot and killed last summer.

ALSO READ | Woman wakes up months after being struck in head with rock in Queens
EMBED More News Videos

There are signs of hope for a family in Queens, whose loved one just emerged from a coma after she was bashed in the head with a rock more than two months ago. Lucy Yang spoke exclusively with the victim's husband.



----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
far rockawayqueensnew york citycar crashcar accident
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Latest subway attacks target women in opposite ends of Manhattan
Betty Davis, singer, model and songwriter, dies at 77
Teen critically injured after being shot while driving
Medical examiner reveals Bob Saget's cause of death
3 bonus round winners make 'Wheel of Fortune' history
Former MLB player Jeremy Giambi dies at 47
Here's when McDonald's is bringing back the Shamrock Shake
Show More
Governor to make decision on masks in NY schools after break
AccuWeather: Milder and breezy
NY clamps down on businesses offering marijuana as a 'gift'
COVID Update: Don't delay mammogram due to COVID vaccine, study says
New Jersey Transit adds 25 new multilevel train cars to fleet
More TOP STORIES News