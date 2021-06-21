Funeral to be held for Justin Wallace, 10-year-old shot and killed in Queens

By Eyewitness News
Funeral to be held 10-year-old shot and killed in Queens

FAR ROCKAWAY, Queens (WABC) -- A funeral service will be held Monday for the 10-year-old boy who was killed in a shooting in Queens that police believe stemmed from a parking dispute.

Justin Wallace will be buried following a viewing and service at the Far Rockaway Church of the Nazarene.

Justin and his 29-year-old uncle were shot as they entered a home in the Far Rockaway section the night of June 5.

Justin was shot in the torso, the bullet struck his heart and left lung. His uncle was shot in the shoulder.

Both were taken to hospitals where the boy was pronounced dead. His uncle was expected to survive.

Police say they believe a dispute over a shared driveway triggered the violence.

"That's right, and that's what really just makes you shake your head here. People out enjoying themselves, over a minor occurrence like that, inconsequential, really. And then you have somebody connected to one of the houses come back and perpetrate this act," Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said.

Jovan Young, 29, was arrested three days after the shooting, on the day which would have been Justin Wallace's 11th birthday.

He's charged with murder and attempted murder.

On June 11, police announced they also took a 26-year-old man into custody.

Astram Lochan faces weapons possession charges after guns were found in his home.

Investigators say Lochan was involved in the parking issue that led to the shooting.

Wallace was a fifth-grader at Challenge Charter School.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for the family of Justin Wallace, asking for donations towards funeral expenses as well as having the possibility to set up a foundation or scholarship program on Wallace's behalf.

