Another arrest made in fatal shooting of 10-year-old boy in Queens

FAR ROCKAWAY, Queens (WABC) -- Another arrest was made in connection with the shooting death of a 10-year-old boy in Queens Justin Wallace was killed on Saturday in Far Rockaway.Police believe his family was involved in a parking dispute with their neighbor. The suspected gunman was arrested earlier this week.On Friday, police announced they also took a 26-year-old man into custody.Astram Lochan faces charges of weapons possession after guns were found in his home.Investigators say Lochan was involved in the parking issue that led to the shooting.Wallace was a fifth grader at Challenge Charter School. A vigil was held after his elementary school graduation on Thursday.Wallace's funeral will be held Monday, June 21 at Full Gospel Tabernacle at 361 Beach 42nd Street. The viewing will be held from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. and the service will take place at 1 p.m. GoFundMe page has been set up for the family of Justin Wallace, asking for donations towards funeral expenses as well as having the possibility to set up a foundation or scholarship program on Wallace's behalf.----------