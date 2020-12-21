Carbon monoxide incident sends 13 to the hospital in Queens

EAST ELMHURST, Queens (WABC) -- More than dozen residents were hospitalized after a carbon monoxide incident in Queens Monday morning.
Officials said the residents inside the building on 32nd Avenue in East Elmhurst began feeling sick and calling 911 just after 6:15 a.m.
Fourteen people were evacuated from the building, and 13 of them were sent to area hospitals to be evaluated.
The boiler in the building was shut down, and the carbon monoxide levels began to dissipate.
All injuries are considered minor.
