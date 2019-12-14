Cardinal Dolan joins annual Kmart charity shopping day helping families in need

NEW YORK CITY -- Cardinal Dolan will be heading to the Astor Place Kmart to buy warm clothes and other winter items for New Yorkers struggling to make ends meet.Catholic Charities of New York will host their annual St. Nicholas Project Shopping Day at the Kmart located in Astor Place on Saturday.The annual shopping day helps the most vulnerable families in New York City.They will shop for "basic items of necessity" such as winter coats, sweaters, and hats.Each volunteer received a profile of a family to shop for and a maximum budget.They also had the option to shop for multiple families, and all of the items were purchased with previously donated funds.The Shopping Day benefits several hundred families in New York.The St. Nicholas Project is a program that provides critical social services to families in need throughout the year. St. Nicholas Project services include nutritious meals, job readiness training, housing assistance, immigration and refugee resettlement counseling as well as providing gifts for families that otherwise could not afford a Christmas gift exchange.----------