Candy company now hiring full-time 'candyologists' to taste test products

By Ashley Siu
It's a dream job for people with a sweet tooth. Candy Funhouse is hiring professional taste testers, called "candyologists."

According to the job posting, candyologists are expected to review some of the company's 3,000 candy and chocolate items. They will select 100 products to be featured in the brand's first candy line.

Full-time and part-time candyologists are paid 60 Canadian dollars an hour. They must be at least 18 years old, enthusiastic about trying new products and able to give honest and objective opinions.

Candy Funhouse is a Canadian company based in Mississauga, Ontario. However, some taste testers can work from home.

The deadline to apply is February 15. Learn more about the job posting here.
