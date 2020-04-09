Coronavirus News: New Jersey unemployment claims climb 32%, breaks previous record

The spike in claims to about 206,000 from 155,000 reflects the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on the state's economy, according to the Labor Department.
The state's unemployment website has been deluged with applicants, slowing it down and leading officials to ask people to try the site at off-peak times.
"No one will be denied one penny of their benefits," Murphy said Thursday.
The hardest-hit workers were from the food service industry, followed by those at doctors' and dentists' offices, the department said. Administrative workers were also hit hard.
A $600 supplemental unemployment benefit for workers that stems from the federal relief bill is set to begin for laid-off workers next week. It will be issued separately from regular jobless payments.
New Jersey is among the states hit hardest by COVID-19.
The state's death toll climbed by about 200 people to 1,700, Murphy said. The total number of positive cases topped 51,000, up from about 47,000.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
Where are the testing centers
See how our communities are making a difference
Free educational resources for parents and children
How you can help victims of coronavirus
Coronavirus news and live updates in New York
Coronavirus news and live updates in New Jersey
Coronavirus news and live updates in Connecticut
New York City updates
Long Island updates
How coronavirus is leaving ghost towns in its path
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Social distancing: What is it and how does it stop the spread of coronavirus?
Coronavirus closures and cancelations
Coronavirus tips: What Americans need to know
Related Information
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Coronavirus cases by county