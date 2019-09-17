NYC Department of Sanitation hiring workers to clear snow and ice over the winter

NEW YORK (WABC) -- It may still be late summer, but New York City is making plans for the big winter storms ahead and is ready to hire emergency snow laborers.
The Department of Sanitation says registration is now open for those interested in working to clear snow and ice over the winter.
These employees will be per-diem workers who shovel snow and clear ice from bus stops, crosswalks, fire hydrants and step streets around the five boroughs.
As for the pay, snow laborers earn $15 per hour to start, and $22.50 per hour after working 40 hours in a week.
Those interested must be at least 18 years of age, be eligible to work in the United States, and capable of performing heavy physical labor.
"The Snow Laborers who join us for the winter season are crucial in helping the City keep running after big winter storms," said Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia. "While the Department's Sanitation Workers concentrate their efforts on roadways, Emergency Snow Laborers help ensure pedestrians can make their way around the city, too."
Anyone who wants to apply can register at their local Sanitation garage, weekdays between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m.
The following items are required:
--Two small photos (1 square)
--Original and copy of two forms of identification
--Social Security card
People can also register at select Department of Transportation locations. DOT offices will be open Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. and require the same photos and ID.
Here are the locations:
Bronx
--680 East 132nd Street
--720 East 132nd Street
--800 East 176th Street
--423 West 215th Street
--1635 East 233rd Street
--650 Casanova Street
--1331 Cromwell Avenue
--800 Zerega Avenue
--850 Zerega Avenue
Brooklyn
5100 1st Avenue
127 2nd Avenue
5602 19th Avenue
1755 Atlantic Avenue
105-02 Avenue D
105-01 Foster Avenue
922 Georgia Avenue
465 Hamilton Avenue
525 Johnson Avenue
2501 Knapp Street
606 Milford Street
2012 Neptune Avenue
690 New York Avenue
1397 Ralph Avenue
1824 Shore Parkway
161 Varick Avenue
Manhattan
4036 9th Avenue
650 West 57th Street
343 East 99th Street
110 East 131st Street
125 East 149th Street
301 West 215th Street
South St. Pier 36
353 Spring Street
Queens
34-28 21st Street
120-15 31st Avenue
58-73 53rd Avenue
48-01 58th Road
52-35 58th Street
52-35 58th Street
153-67 146th Avenue
130-23 150th Avenue
51-10 Almeda Avenue
132-05 Atlantic Avenue
75-05 Winchester Boulevard
Staten Island
539 Jersey Street
2500 Richmond Avenue
1000 West Service Road
DOT locations
--Flatbush Yard
2900 Flatbush Avenue
Brooklyn, NY
--Bronx Yard
258th Street & Mosholu Avenue
Bronx, NY
--Long Island City
5-40 44th Drive
Queens, NY
--Kew Loop Yard
78-88 Park Drive East
Queens, NY
--Harper Street Yard
32-11 Harper Street
Queens, NY
