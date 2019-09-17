NYC Department of Sanitation hiring workers to clear snow and ice over the winter

NEW YORK (WABC) -- It may still be late summer, but New York City is making plans for the big winter storms ahead and is ready to hire emergency snow laborers.The Department of Sanitation says registration is now open for those interested in working to clear snow and ice over the winter.These employees will be per-diem workers who shovel snow and clear ice from bus stops, crosswalks, fire hydrants and step streets around the five boroughs.As for the pay, snow laborers earn $15 per hour to start, and $22.50 per hour after working 40 hours in a week.Those interested must be at least 18 years of age, be eligible to work in the United States, and capable of performing heavy physical labor."The Snow Laborers who join us for the winter season are crucial in helping the City keep running after big winter storms," said Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia. "While the Department's Sanitation Workers concentrate their efforts on roadways, Emergency Snow Laborers help ensure pedestrians can make their way around the city, too."Anyone who wants to apply can register at their local Sanitation garage, weekdays between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m.The following items are required:--Two small photos (1 square)--Original and copy of two forms of identification--Social Security cardPeople can also register at select Department of Transportation locations. DOT offices will be open Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. and require the same photos and ID.Here are the locations:--680 East 132nd Street--720 East 132nd Street--800 East 176th Street--423 West 215th Street--1635 East 233rd Street--650 Casanova Street--1331 Cromwell Avenue--800 Zerega Avenue--850 Zerega Avenue5100 1st Avenue127 2nd Avenue5602 19th Avenue1755 Atlantic Avenue105-02 Avenue D105-01 Foster Avenue922 Georgia Avenue465 Hamilton Avenue525 Johnson Avenue2501 Knapp Street606 Milford Street2012 Neptune Avenue690 New York Avenue1397 Ralph Avenue1824 Shore Parkway161 Varick Avenue4036 9th Avenue650 West 57th Street343 East 99th Street110 East 131st Street125 East 149th Street301 West 215th StreetSouth St. Pier 36353 Spring Street34-28 21st Street120-15 31st Avenue58-73 53rd Avenue48-01 58th Road52-35 58th Street52-35 58th Street153-67 146th Avenue130-23 150th Avenue51-10 Almeda Avenue132-05 Atlantic Avenue75-05 Winchester Boulevard539 Jersey Street2500 Richmond Avenue1000 West Service Road--Flatbush Yard2900 Flatbush AvenueBrooklyn, NY--Bronx Yard258th Street & Mosholu AvenueBronx, NY--Long Island City5-40 44th DriveQueens, NY--Kew Loop Yard78-88 Park Drive EastQueens, NY--Harper Street Yard32-11 Harper StreetQueens, NY----------