Target hiring 120,000 people this holiday season

Job seekers, get your resumes ready. Target is hiring 120,000 people for the holidays.New employees will get paid $12 an hour.Positions are open at stores and fulfillment centers across the country, including hundreds in the Tri-State area.All stores will host hiring events from Oct. 12 to Oct. 14 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day.Anyone interested can apply online at----------