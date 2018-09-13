CAREERS

Target hiring 120,000 people this holiday season

Job seekers, get your resumes ready. Target is hiring 120,000 people for the holidays.

New employees will get paid $12 an hour.

Positions are open at stores and fulfillment centers across the country, including hundreds in the Tri-State area.

All stores will host hiring events from Oct. 12 to Oct. 14 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day.

Anyone interested can apply online at jobs.target.com/seasonal.

