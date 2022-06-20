1-year-old boy missing after carjacking in East Harlem

The baby was in the back seat of 2005 gold Honda Accord that was taken at 1st Avenue and East 117th Street at around 6 a.m.
The boy's father told police his vehicle was stolen by two men, and at least one of them was armed.
Police say the father said one of the men threatened to shoot him.
The NYPD put out an advisory saying that anyone with any information should call 911 immediately. The vehicle has NY license plate number KNB1341.
The vehicle was last seen driving into the Bronx.
Police are actively searching for the vehicle and the child.
Police released a stock image of the vehicle for reference.
