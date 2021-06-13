Beloved therapy dog found after carjacking in Brooklyn

Luna was found on Utica Ave and Linden Blvd. in Brooklyn, according to the owner's granddaughter, Isabella.
Police released disturbing video that showed the suspect carjacking a 73-year-old woman before driving off with her dog still in the car.
Authorities say the suspect pulled the victim out of her Honda Civic last Sunday just after 1 p.m. near Mill Avenue and Mayfair Drive.
The car was found abandoned in Williamsburg on Wednesday, but 9-year-old Luna was still missing.
"He grabbed me by my leg and pulled me down to the ground, I hit my head," said the victim who did not want to be identified. "I'm very sad now and think about my dog...Luna is very important to me more than any other thing."
The victim's family put out calls across social media to help find Luna.
Police are still searching for and trying to figure out who the suspect is.
Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
