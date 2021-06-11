Pets & Animals

Woman's beloved therapy dog still missing after carjacking in Brooklyn

EMBED <>More Videos

Therapy dog still missing after carjacking in Brooklyn

BROOKLYN (WABC) -- Police are searching for the carjacker who drove off with a woman's beloved therapy dog in Brooklyn.

Authorities say the suspect pulled the 73-year-old victim out of her Honda Civic on Sunday just after 1 p.m. near Mill Avenue and Mayfair Drive.

He drove off while her 9-year-old poodle Luna was still inside the vehicle.

The suspect was later caught on camera in Mill Basin.



The car was found abandoned in Williamsburg on Wednesday, but Luna is still missing.


Luna was last seen wearing a solid red harness with tags. She is said to be friendly and quiet.

A reward is being offered to help find Luna.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

ALSO READ | Boaters come dangerously close to tipping over dam
EMBED More News Videos

It was an ordeal that played out with just tweets from officials, but made real when they posted a photo and video of the vessel and its bow with nothing under it.



----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsbrooklynnew york citynypdmissing dogdogs stolencarjacking
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Officers race through Brooklyn to save life of 1-year-old
FDNY commissioner to appear in court after firefighters suspended
COVID News: Busy travel season expected despite pandemic
VP Kamala Harris visits NJ in COVID vaccination push
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
AccuWeather: Some sun, warmer
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
Show More
Columbus Day Parade returns to NYC
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
Brian Laundrie's father continues search in vast FL reserve
US employers added just 194,000 jobs in September
Senate avoids a US debt ceiling disaster, votes to extend borrowing
More TOP STORIES News