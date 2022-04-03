Queens parking lot employee attempts to stop carjacker by jumping on the hood of the car

A man walked into the parking lot and got into a car that had the keys still inside. He then started the car up and tried to drive off the lot.
And the employee on duty attempted to stop the man by jumping onto the hood of the car.
The employee was able to hold on for a short distance before falling off the car and injuring his leg.
The carjacker drove off and police are still searching for the man and the stolen car.
The car was a white Kia sedan with license plate UGD782.
Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.
ALSO READ | MTA unveils 7 priorities, says NYPD presence helping with crime
----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip