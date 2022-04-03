Queens parking lot employee attempts to stop carjacker by jumping on the hood of the car

EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream

QUEENS (WABC) -- A parking lot employee in Queens made a valiant effort to stop a carjacker Tuesday afternoon.

A man walked into the parking lot and got into a car that had the keys still inside. He then started the car up and tried to drive off the lot.

And the employee on duty attempted to stop the man by jumping onto the hood of the car.



The employee was able to hold on for a short distance before falling off the car and injuring his leg.

The carjacker drove off and police are still searching for the man and the stolen car.

The car was a white Kia sedan with license plate UGD782.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

ALSO READ | MTA unveils 7 priorities, says NYPD presence helping with crime
EMBED More News Videos

MTA Chairman and CEO Janno Lieber said increased police presence in the subways is working to reduce crime in the public transit system.



----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
queenscar theftcarjacking
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Officials give update following mass shooting in Sacramento
Woman found dead inside Queens club: Police
Teen charged after group attacks Hasidic man in Brooklyn
Estelle Harris, 'Seinfeld' and 'Toy Story' actor, dies at 93
AccuWeather: Showers and breezy
Gabby Petito Foundation hosts fundraiser on Long Island
Daniel Craig contracts COVID-19 temporarily halting 'Macbeth'
Show More
Ukraine sees openings as Russia fixed on besieged Mariupol
Who regulates amusement parks? Questions raised after boy's death
Man ejected from car in Brooklyn Bridge crash
Tourist suffers black eye, chipped tooth after intentionally tripped
NYPD rescues dog who fell into East River
More TOP STORIES News