Queens parking lot employee attempts to stop carjacker by jumping on the hood of the car

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11693953" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> MTA Chairman and CEO Janno Lieber said increased police presence in the subways is working to reduce crime in the public transit system.

QUEENS (WABC) -- A parking lot employee in Queens made a valiant effort to stop a carjacker Tuesday afternoon.A man walked into the parking lot and got into a car that had the keys still inside. He then started the car up and tried to drive off the lot.And the employee on duty attempted to stop the man by jumping onto the hood of the car.The employee was able to hold on for a short distance before falling off the car and injuring his leg.The carjacker drove off and police are still searching for the man and the stolen car.The car was a white Kia sedan with license plate UGD782.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.----------