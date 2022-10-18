Death of carriage horse named Ryder leads to renewed demand for action against NYC carriage horses

Activists will demand action against the New York City carriage horse industry following the death of a horse that collapsed this summer.

Videos of Ryder spread across the internet after the animal collapsed on a hot day in August in Hell's Kitchen.

The videos fueled animal rights protests and calls to ban horse-drawn-carriages in the city.

"Ryder will always be a symbol of the carriage industry's cruelty and dishonesty. 71% of New Yorkers agree that my bill, Intro 573, should be passed. His death must not be for nothing. We can still save the other carriage horses. This barbaric animal abuse needs to stop," council member Robert Holden said.

Ryder, the 26-year-old horse worked as a carriage horse for four months before collapsing. He was then retired to a farm in upstate New York.

Ryder's new owner worked with a team of veterinary professionals and brought him to the Cornell Hospital for evaluation and treatment.

While at Cornell, Ryder was diagnosed with several serious medical conditions that ultimately required him to be euthanized.

Ryder's body has been transferred to Cornell Equine Hospital for a necropsy to determine the cause of his death.

"We are very saddened to learn of Ryder's passing," Ryder's carriage driver Christina Hansen said. "We know that he received the best of care with his new owner and veterinary team at Cornell. We're sorry that at the end of Ryder's long life, he did not get to enjoy more of his retirement,"

Now, Manhattan's District Attorney's office is investigating Ryder's owner for falsifying vet records and lying about Ryder's age.

"Even though we only knew him a short time, Ryder touched our lives in so many ways, Hansen said. "Thanks to him, we have initiated new veterinary and safety protocols and made significant steps towards the union's HEART platform. Ryder has positively impacted carriage horse welfare and brought our carriage community together. Our condolences to all of his connections and everyone who knew him, even for a moment,"

