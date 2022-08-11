Carriage horse collapses in Manhattan; NYPD officers help it back up

Police had to help a distressed carriage horse that collapsed on a steamy day in the Hell's Kitchen section of Manhattan Wednesday.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Police had to help a distressed carriage horse that collapsed on a steamy day in Manhattan Wednesday.

The incident happened at 5 p.m. on 9th Avenue and West 45th Street in Hell's Kitchen.

Officers requested the Mounting Unit to tend to the horse, shutting down the block and placing a pillow under its head while cooling it down with ice and a hose.

A crowd cheered as the horse managed to get back on its feet with the help of the NYPD.

The horse was then taken to a private horse stable located on 10th Avenue and West 38th Street, where it remains conscious and awaiting proper care.

ALSO READ | Megabus overturns on New Jersey Turnpike, killing 1 and injuring 5

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube