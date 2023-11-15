Driver charged more than year after New York City carriage horse collapse, death

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Charges have been filed more than a year after a carriage horse was caught on video collapsing in New York City months before he ultimately died.

The video fueled protests and calls to ban horse-drawn carriages in the city.

On Wednesday, prosecutors charged 54-year-old horse handler Ian McKeever with one count of overdriving, torturing and injuring animals and failure to provide proper sustenance.

Ryder, a 26-year-old horse, collapsed on the street in Hell's Kitchen in August of 2022 after working hours in 84 degree heat. The viral video that captured the incident showed the horse on the ground and being beaten by his driver.

After the incident, Ryder retired to a farm upstate to receive veterinary care but was euthanized several months later due to his poor health.

"As alleged, Ryder should not have been working on this hot summer day. Despite his condition, he was out for hours and worked to the point of collapse," said District Attorney Alvin Bragg. "All animals deserve to be treated with the utmost care and the type of abuse that Ryder allegedly suffered is unacceptable."

Prosecutors say McKeever had been working with Ryder in Central Park since 9:20 a.m. and the horse looked thin, frail and was walking slowly while panting with his tongue out.

When the horse collapsed just after 5 p.m. it is alleged that McKeever tried to force him to stand by pulling on the reins and using a whip. Prosecutors say he did not provide any water to the horse despite the warm temperatures.

He only worked as a carriage horse for four months before he collapsed.

