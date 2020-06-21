coronavirus new york

Coronavirus News: Early COVID-19 tests were likely contaminated, HHS confirms

NEW YORK (WABC) -- There's new and potentially disturbing information concerning early coronavirus testing procedures, as some of the tests conducted by the CDC were likely contaminated, according to an investigation.

The possible contamination was likely what delayed the CDC's distribution of the tests during the height of the pandemic.

A spokesperson with the Department of Health and Human Services concedes that one of the mixtures was the likely culprit.

The spokesperson adds that the contamination did not cause any false positive or negative results.

