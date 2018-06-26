Celebrate Brooklyn! Get the Schedule Here

The BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival is a free, summer-long experience: The perfect place to discover a new genre, acclaimed artist, or world culture each night of the Festival.
Over the deacades, the festival has presented global music icons, legendary jazz artists, chart-topping indie bands, gravity-defying dance troupes, large-scale film projects and even a virtual reality performance. Along the way, it's become a key New York City attraction and a much loved summer tradition.
All BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! performances are free! The festival attracts upwards of 250,000 attendees from across New York City to the Prospect Park Bandshell each summer. Friends of BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! membership benefits include express entry, reserved seating, pre-concert receptions and more.