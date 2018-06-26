Celebrate Brooklyn! Get the Schedule Here

It's back, and it's one of a kind: The only free summer-long outdoor concert and performance series in New York City showcasing talent from around the block - and the world- for nearly 40 years: the BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival.

The BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival is a free, summer-long experience: The perfect place to discover a new genre, acclaimed artist, or world culture each night of the Festival.

Over the deacades, the festival has presented global music icons, legendary jazz artists, chart-topping indie bands, gravity-defying dance troupes, large-scale film projects and even a virtual reality performance. Along the way, it's become a key New York City attraction and a much loved summer tradition.

All BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! performances are free! The festival attracts upwards of 250,000 attendees from across New York City to the Prospect Park Bandshell each summer. Friends of BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! membership benefits include express entry, reserved seating, pre-concert receptions and more.

Get the full, 2018 schedule from bricartsmedia.org


The festival will feature a wide array of outdoor concerts and performances in the Prospect Park Bandshell/

Get to know Celebrate Brooklyn!

