Cemetery worker killed when grave collapses on Long Island

MOUNT SINAI, Long Island (WABC) -- A Long Island cemetery employee leveling out the bottom of a grave was killed Thursday morning when the sides collapsed around him.

It happened around 8:30 a.m. at Washington Memorial Park on Canal Road in Mount Sinai.


The worker was buried and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

The cemetery has been serving Long Island and the New York metropolitan area for more than 50 years.


So far, cemetery officials have not commented on the death.

