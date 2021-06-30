New Jersey domestic violence shelter facing devastating cuts

ROCHELLE PARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A domestic violence shelter in New Jersey that has helped nearly 1,200 adults and children find safety from abuse during the pandemic is facing devastating program cuts as its fundraising deadline expires Wednesday.

The Center for Hope and Safety in Rochelle Park answered more than 6,100 calls since COVID-19 confined families during lockdowns, but efforts to raise enough money to keep going have fallen short.

Executive Director Julye Myner is making an urgent plea to the community to support the fundraising campaign, which had been seeking to raise $100,000 by June 30.

The funds are needed to ensure that vital programs and services -- such as safe housing, legal services, therapy, career counseling and financial planning programs -- can continue.

During the pandemic, calls to Center for Hope and Safety's free 24/7 hotline have increased 46%.

While calls are up, funding is significantly down as grant funding has been slashed and private donations have stalled.

Without the funding, many of these vital support services will need to be significantly reduced or eliminated.

Donations can be made online at HopeAndSafetyNJ.org/give-help/donate/, while checks can be made out to Center for Hope and Safety and mailed to:
The Center for Hope and Safety
12 Overlook Avenue
Suite A
Rochelle Park, NJ 07662

Gifts can also be sent by phone via credit card at 201-498-9247 x301.

