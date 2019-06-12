Chain link boxes with child-sized mannequins inside part of immigration protest in Manhattan

By Eyewitness News
MANHATTAN (WABC) -- Boxes made of chain link fences and containing mannequins that look like children were dropped off across Manhattan in an apparent immigration protest.

The boxes appear to be built to resemble chain linked cages, holding childlike mannequins wrapped in foil.

They were found in front of at least five locations in Midtown and Lower Manhattan.

Police officers responded, but quickly determined the boxes appears to be political protests that posed no danger to the public.

Witnesses told police a box truck dropped off the protest materials at the various locations.

They are part of the #nokidsincages protest which is being documented on a Twitter account.



----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
manhattannew york cityimmigration reformchildrenprotestimmigration
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Shovel, Christmas lights, concrete tossed on subway tracks
Man walking dog fatally shot by stray bullet in Hamilton Heights
AccuWeather: Sunny skies, comfortable temps
Jon Stewart lashes out at Congress over 9/11 victims fund
Second suspect arrested in David Ortiz shooting
NTSB to remove helicopter wreckage from Midtown building
Husband's DNA found mixed with missing Connecticut mom's blood
Show More
Long Island school district forced to cut jobs
Hong Kong protesters tear-gassed by police as tensions spiral over extradition bill
Florida bill to make Pulse shooting site a memorial
Family sues LI school district over assault on teen by classmates
NJ community mourns West Point cadet killed in training crash
More TOP STORIES News