Chain link boxes with child-sized mannequins inside part of immigration protest in Manhattan

Today we launch #NoKidsInCages to protest the separation of children from their families at the border. Support @RAICES to close the 1,700+ new cases. Sharing is an act of protest. https://t.co/0l3vefBShp #PassHR541 pic.twitter.com/MQEKsZpSVI — No Kids In Cages (@NoKidsInCagesUS) June 12, 2019

MANHATTAN (WABC) -- Boxes made of chain link fences and containing mannequins that look like children were dropped off across Manhattan in an apparent immigration protest.The boxes appear to be built to resemble chain linked cages, holding childlike mannequins wrapped in foil.They were found in front of at least five locations in Midtown and Lower Manhattan.Police officers responded, but quickly determined the boxes appears to be political protests that posed no danger to the public.Witnesses told police a box truck dropped off the protest materials at the various locations.They are part of the #nokidsincages protest which is being documented on a Twitter account.----------