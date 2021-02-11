u.s. & world

Charges dropped for officers seen shoving 75-year-old Buffalo protester

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Criminal charges have been dropped against two police officers seen on video last spring shoving a 75-year-old protester to the ground in Buffalo, New York, prosecutors said Thursday.

A grand jury declined to indict Buffalo Officers Robert McCabe and Aaron Torgalski on felony assault charges, ending the matter, Erie County District Attorney John Flynn said.

Messages seeking comment were left with lawyers representing the officers. One of them, Thomas Burton, has previously said that it was a "real stretch in our view to suggest that they intended to hurt this man."

Flynn said prosecutors made a thorough presentation to the grand jury but, citing secrecy rules, said he couldn't discuss what evidence was presented. The grand jury heard the case on a delayed basis because of coronavirus-related court closures, he said.

"This was not the J.F.K. assassination," Flynn said. "This was not that complex of a case. The video that was taken speaks for itself."

EMBED More News Videos

NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo discusses the disturbing video of a 75-year-old George Floyd protester shown being shoved to the ground by police in Buffalo.



A news crew covering protests in downtown Buffalo last June over the Minnesota police killing of George Floyd captured video of the officers shoving longtime activist Martin Gugino to the ground in front of city hall as they cleared demonstrators from the area for an 8 p.m. curfew.

Gugino, pushed backward, started bleeding after hitting his head on the pavement and spent about a month in the hospital with a fractured skull and brain injury.

McCabe and Torgalski were suspended without pay and subsequently arrested. They pleaded not guilty and were released without bail pending further developments in the case.

A message seeking comment on the grand jury's decision was left with Gugino's lawyer.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new yorkupstate new yorkprotestcharges dismissedgeorge floydu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
U.S. & WORLD
The Countdown: Biden secures more vaccines & big takeaways from Trump's trial
US will have enough COVID vaccine for 300 million people by July: Biden
150 scholarships available for students pursuing STEM at HBCUs
At least 6 dead in massive north Texas pileup
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
US will have enough COVID vaccine for 300 million people by July: Biden
Arm of crane breaks at high-rise building in NYC
Horses break free from officers, gallop through streets of NYC
2 MTA workers find love on the 7 train
How much snow fell, and what comes next
The Countdown: Biden secures more vaccines & big takeaways from Trump's trial
3 Long Island teens among 1st female Eagle Scouts in nation
Show More
Doctors considered putting Trump on ventilator during COVID battle: Source
103-year-old gets COVID vaccine, thanks to 7 On Your Side
Dems end opening arguments in Trump impeachment trial
At least 6 dead in massive north Texas pileup
Jazz musician Chick Corea dies at 79
More TOP STORIES News