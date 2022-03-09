Gunman sought in fatal shooting of 1 man, injuring another in Chelsea

Police say two men were standing at 19th Street and 9th Avenue in Chelsea around 10 p.m. when they were both shot.
The suspect shot the 27-year-old ex-boyfriend of his current girlfriend, striking him in the arm. He also struck that man's 31-year-old friend, killing him.
The suspect fled on Ninth Avenue and has not been arrested. His identity has also not yet been released.
This happened on Ninth Avenue next to the city-run Fulton Houses, right before the Meatpacking District.
Ninth Avenue had been closed all night and appeared to still be closed Wednesday morning.
The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.
