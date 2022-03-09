Gunman sought in fatal shooting of 1 man, injuring another in Chelsea

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

2 men shot while standing on street in NYC; No arrests so far

CHELSEA, Manhattan (WABC) -- The search is on for a gunman after two men were shot, one fatally, in Manhattan Tuesday night.

Police say two men were standing at 19th Street and 9th Avenue in Chelsea around 10 p.m. when they were both shot.

The suspect shot the 27-year-old ex-boyfriend of his current girlfriend, striking him in the arm. He also struck that man's 31-year-old friend, killing him.

The suspect fled on Ninth Avenue and has not been arrested. His identity has also not yet been released.

This happened on Ninth Avenue next to the city-run Fulton Houses, right before the Meatpacking District.



Ninth Avenue had been closed all night and appeared to still be closed Wednesday morning.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

ALSO READ | Police: Bronx couple murders roommate after he made noise complaint
EMBED More News Videos

Police charged a couple in the Bronx with murdering their roommate after he complained they were making too much noise.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chelseamanhattannew york citygun violenceshooting
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather Alert: Wet snow and rain
McDonald's worker stabbed while defending coworkers in NYC
Subway rider attacked with hammer after bumping into suspect
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Phase 2, 3, trial for Pfizer COVID pill begins in kids 6-17
White House: Venezuela has freed 2 detained Americans
Ernest Shackleton's Endurance ship found in Antarctica after 107 years
Show More
Search for missing 12-year-old girl in Newark
Sirens in Ukraine's capital as civilians try to flee cities
Fantasy Suite date becomes a nightmare for 'Bachelor' Clayton
MTA Heroes save man suffering medical episode
Several hospitalized after fire breaks out at NYC apartment building
More TOP STORIES News