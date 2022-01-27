Missing NJ mother, 2 young sons found safe, won't be returning home

Morris County Prosecutor Robert Carroll, Chief of Detectives Christoph Kimker and Montville Township Police Chief Andrew Caggiano said Cheng Hsiao, reported missing on January 23 from Montville Township along with sons Ethan, 3, and Ian, 2, have been located.
Through the extensive cooperative efforts of the Montville Township Police Department, NYPD and other law enforcement agencies working with the Morris County Prosecutor's Office Missing Persons Unit, the three members of the Hsiao family were found safe and unharmed.
Their location will remain undisclosed.
Cheng's husband, Kanhan Hsiao, has been informed that his wife and children have been located and are safe.
No charges are being filed at this time.
Cheng Hsiao and her children have indicated they will not to return to the marital home in Montville.
They are being assisted by state authorities.
Due to the sensitive nature of this case and an ongoing investigation, no further information will be made available.
Anyone with additional information is encouraged to make contact with Montville Township Police Department Detective Bureau at 973-257-4300.
