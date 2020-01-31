Society

9-year-old boy performs life-saving maneuver on younger cousin choking on Life Saver

TENNESSEE (WABC) -- A 9-year-old boy from Tennessee became a life-saver after dislodging a Life Saver candy from his little cousin's throat.

Timothy Prather came to the aid of his 3-year-old cousin, Conner Harmon, when he noticed Conner was choking on a Life Saver.

Prather quickly jumped into action to save his younger cousin by performing the Heimlich maneuver.

"Our momma had him upside down and our poppa was patting his back," Prather said. "That's how I knew something was wrong. So I took him and started pushing on his stomach."

After a few moments, the Life Saver candy was dislodged from Conner's throat.

"I just felt happy that he's alive," Prather said.

Prather said he credits a poster illustrating how to perform the Heimlich maneuver as the source of his heroic actions.

That poster has been hanging in the lunchroom at Prather's elementary school, Ramer Elementary, for 14 years.

