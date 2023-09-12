A child was rushed to the hospital after being shot in the Mott Haven section of the Bronx Tuesday.

2 people in custody after 8-year-old boy shot in the Bronx: police

MOTT HAVEN, Bronx (WABC) -- Two people are in custody after a child was shot in the Bronx Tuesday evening.

The 8-year-old boy was shot in the leg on Beekman Avenue just after 5 p.m.

He is in stable condition and being treated at a local hospital.

A gun has not been recovered from the scene.

It is not yet clear what may have led up to the shooting.

The identities of the two people in custody have not been released.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

ALSO READ | Houston Rockets guard accused of assaulting former WNBA player girlfriend at NYC hotel: police

Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. (3) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, April 7, 2023 AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

----------

* More Bronx news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.