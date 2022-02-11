Local author inspires New Jersey students with imaginative first book

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11553052" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Darla Miles interviews Collette V. Smith, who broke barriers when she became the first Black female coach in the NFL and now she's working to empower young African American women.

PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) -- An author from Paterson overcame major obstacles to publish her book in time for Black History Month -- and the reasons for her determination are very personal.Alicia Greene read from her very own book to first graders from Paterson Charter School for Science and Technology."The Adventures of Peyton and Myown" is Greene's first book. And the inspiration for it all came from her precocious young daughter."She uses her imagination all the time, 'mommy watch out for the dinosaur, the dinosaur is going to eat you,'" Greene said.She wrote the book during the worst days of the pandemic lockdown.She's a mother who taught herself to walk again after she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.And she was determined to have the book published in time for Black History Month for young readers.It's a book to enjoy and an author to emulate."To never lose their imagination, that's the one thing no one can take from you and that's my hope," Greene said."To see someone from their town or city that they are from do such a great thing was very inspirational to them," said Kevonte Bryant with Paterson Charter School for Science and Technology.Publishing is going to keep Greene quite busy. She said she has several books written already.She has found her passion to teach and inspire through magical thoughts from her daughter's imagination that she can share with the world.----------