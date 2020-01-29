Crews work to save artifacts from fire that gutted historic building in Chinatown

CHINATOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Crews continue work to salvage any surviving historical artifacts from the Museum of Chinese in America that was gutted in the devastating fire in Chinatown last week.
Some 85,000 artifacts that tell the story of the Chinese migration to the United States were feared lost in the fire, which tore through the historic building at Mulberry and Bayard streets Thursday just days before the celebration of the Lunar New Year.
Workers could be seen carrying out boxes containing documents that appeared to be intact, but it remains unclear how many pieces could be saved.
"This is not just the story of Chinatown, this is a story of Chinese immigration to this country," museum President Nancy Yao Maasbach said. "And what we have been striving to do is tell these stories, because they're not in US textbooks."
The FDNY says nine people were hurt, including eight firefighters, and much of the building was destroyed. At one point, fire crews fighting the flames from inside the building had to back out due to structural concerns.
The city-owned building housed the museum archives as well as a senior center, job training center, dance studio, and the United East Athletics Association. It was described as a "cornerstone to Chinatown."
The community is said to be devastated, and many people were anxious to know how much the fire damaged inside and if anything was salvageable.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but no criminality is suspected.
