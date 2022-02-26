Prayer vigil to be held for woman followed, killed inside Chinatown apartment

Christina Yuna Lee was headed home on Sunday, February 13, when a man followed her inside and stabbed her 40 times.
Organizers say Saturday's vigil is to help her community heal and find hope.
It is scheduled be held at the Sara D. Roosevelt Park basketball court in Chinatown at 1 p.m.
People of all faiths and backgrounds are welcome.
The family of Lee is also raising money for charity in her honor.
Relatives set up the GoFundMe for Lee a week after her death, and it has already surpassed $340,000.
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip