Prayer vigil to be held for woman followed, killed inside Chinatown apartment

CHINATOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- A prayer vigil will be held Saturday for the woman who was murdered in her Chinatown apartment nearly two weeks ago.Christina Yuna Lee was headed home on Sunday, February 13, when a man followed her inside and stabbed her 40 times.Organizers say Saturday's vigil is to help her community heal and find hope.It is scheduled be held at the Sara D. Roosevelt Park basketball court in Chinatown at 1 p.m.People of all faiths and backgrounds are welcome.The family of Lee is also raising money for charity in her honor.Relatives set up the GoFundMe for Lee a week after her death, and it has already surpassed $340,000.----------