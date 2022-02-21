Family of woman killed in Chinatown raising money in her honor

By Eyewitness News
Family of Christina Yuna Lee, woman killed in Chinatown raising money in her honor

CHINATOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- The family of a woman killed in Chinatown is raising money for charity in her honor.

Relatives set up the fundraiser for Christina Yuna Lee a week after her death in Chinatown.

Police say a man followed Lee home and stabbed her to death.



Now, Lee's family wants to raise money for five charities that respect her legacy and values. They include the Prospect Park Alliance, Planned Parenthood, and Safe Walks.

The GoFundMe page surpassed $130,000 dollars in just 24 hours.

