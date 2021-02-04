amber alert

Texas DPS mistakenly sends Amber Alert email with 'Chucky' listed as suspect

TEXAS -- The Texas Department of Public Safety is apologizing for an Amber Alert that went out featuring the photo of the killer doll from the 1988 horror movie "Child's Play."

In a suspect photo that was attached to an email sent to subscribers of the Texas Alerts system last Friday, Chucky was identified as a kidnapping suspect.

The alert was reportedly sent to subscribers' emails three separate times.

The Amber Alert described Chucky as being a 28-year-old male, 16 pounds, 3 foot 1 inches tall, with auburn hair and blue eyes. It said he was wearing blue denim overalls with a multi-colored striped long sleeve shirt.

The alert noted that he was "wielding a huge kitchen knife."

The DPS listed his race as "Other: Doll."

So who did Chucky "kidnap?" The alert featured another character from the film franchise as the victim.

The DPS described the victim as 5-year-old Glen, who they said was wearing a blue shirt with a black collar at the time of his disappearance.

The alert said Glen went missing from Henderson, Texas on Jan. 28.

DPS has since apologized, saying in a statement to KENS 5 San Antonio that the alert was a "test malfunction."

The creator of the Child's Play series, Don Mancini, jokingly tweeted that he and Chucky's partner Tiffany were franticly looking for the doll.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societytexasentertainmenttexas newsmovieamber alertkidnapping
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
AMBER ALERT
Pennsylvania Amber Alert cancelled after child found safe in NYC
Child abducted outside Philadelphia found safe in New York City
Amber Alert canceled after 3 children, woman all found safe
FBI reveals new info in case of missing NJ girl Dulce Maria Alavez
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID Vaccine Updates: NYC Mayor de Blasio briefing | LIVE
Biden open to limiting $1,400 checks to lower-income Americans
Robber breaks into sleeping woman's apartment, demands sex act
Auction for VIP view of ex-Trump casino implosion nets $16K
Roof collapses under snow at historic NJ church
Woman gets note to take down holiday lights after dad put them up before he died
Vaccine frustration: How to help seniors get an appointment
Show More
Teen wakes up from 10-month coma to COVID-19 world
NYPD to enact new discipline matrix for officers
Father of modern Leukemia therapy dies of COVID-19 at 93
Fire burns through small synagogue on Long Island
Snowy Owl spotted in Central Park for 2nd straight week
More TOP STORIES News