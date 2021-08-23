Video: Man allegedly attempts to light Queens church on fire

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Surveillance video shows man allegedly attempt to light Queens church on fire

HOLLIS, Queens (WABC) -- Police are searching for a man they say tried to light a Queens church on fire.

It happened on Saturday at St. Gerard Majella on 91st Avenue in Hollis.

The Diocese of Brooklyn released surveillance video of the incident.

The video shows a man throwing what appears to be a scarf in the church vestibule.

Then, he is seen lighting something on fire that is thrown inside.

Father Josephjude Gannon, the pastor of St. Gerard Majella, confronted the man and he eventually walked off.



"This is sad and very scary, but it could have been worse, thankfully no one was hurt and nothing was damaged. Clearly, this person has issues, whatever they are I don't know, but I hope he gets help. I will pray for him," Father Gannon said.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (800) 577-TIPS.

RELATED | Tropical Storm Henri: Rainfall totals in New York City Tri-State area
EMBED More News Videos

Meteorologist has the latest rainfall totals from around the Tri-State.



----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hollisqueensnew york citychurch firefirearsonarson investigation
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Tropical Storm Henri: Rainfall totals in NYC Tri-State area
Murphy to tour flood-damaged NJ neighborhoods
Tracking Henri: Remnants languish north of NYC
US regulators give full approval to Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine
Long Island breathes a cautious sigh of relief
10 to 11 p.m. Saturday was the wettest hour on record in NYC
AccuWeather Alert: Rain lingers from Henri
Show More
Arrest in vicious subway hammer attack in NYC
Cuomo spends last day as governor of New York
COVID Updates: Cases up 230% in the last month
Flooding, power outages biggest concerns in CT as Henri hits
LIRR, Metro-North resume regular service Monday after Henri
More TOP STORIES News