Clear video shows suspect opening fire in Bronx deli

The incident was reported Sept. 8 at Wally Deli on 664 E. 233rd St. just after 9 p.m.
Authorities say the suspect, believed to be between 20-30 years old, walked into the store and started shooting toward individuals in front of the location.
Everyone ran away from the scene after the shooting.
Investigators are working to find the suspect.
Call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.
