Clear video shows suspect opening fire in Bronx deli

WAKEFIELD, Bronx (WABC) -- The NYPD is working to identify the gunman who opened fire inside a deli in the Wakefield section of the Bronx.

The incident was reported Sept. 8 at Wally Deli on 664 E. 233rd St. just after 9 p.m.

Police are searching for the gunman who walked into a Bronx deli and opened fire.



Authorities say the suspect, believed to be between 20-30 years old, walked into the store and started shooting toward individuals in front of the location.

Everyone ran away from the scene after the shooting.

Investigators are working to find the suspect.

Call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.

