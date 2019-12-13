Clinging dog rescued from water by police in Merrick

HEMPSTEAD, Long Island (WABC) -- One lucky dog is glad to be reunited with its owner after being rescued from the water Thursday morning.According to police, Marine 11 responded to a call for a Jack Russell Terrier that was trying to stay above water by clinging to a crossbeam.Marine Bureau officers were able to remove the dog from the water and bring it on the boat.The dog was transported back to shore on Marine 11 and reunited with its owner.One officer did sustain puncture wounds on both hands from rescuing the distressed dog and was brought a local hospital for assessment and treatment.----------