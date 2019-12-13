Clinging dog rescued from water by police in Merrick

HEMPSTEAD, Long Island (WABC) -- One lucky dog is glad to be reunited with its owner after being rescued from the water Thursday morning.

According to police, Marine 11 responded to a call for a Jack Russell Terrier that was trying to stay above water by clinging to a crossbeam.

Marine Bureau officers were able to remove the dog from the water and bring it on the boat.

The dog was transported back to shore on Marine 11 and reunited with its owner.

One officer did sustain puncture wounds on both hands from rescuing the distressed dog and was brought a local hospital for assessment and treatment.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
nassau countymerrickdogsanimal rescuewater rescueanimal
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
13-year-old arrested in murder of Barnard student Tessa Majors
Danny Aiello, 'Do the Right Thing' star, dies at 86
Who threw this puppy from a moving vehicle?
Alleged Jersey City attackers are suspects in earlier killing
Jersey City shooting: FBI searching for van, vigil held
NJ shooting: What we know about the Black Hebrew Israelites
Bank mistakenly puts $37 million in Texas woman's account
Show More
NY package theft suspects lead police on chase, then crash
'She's in pain' 10-month-old on life support suffering: Hospital
How NSYNC's '6th member' allegedly cheated the band, landed in jail
2 construction workers rescued after lift tilted into NYC building
Ring cameras hacked: Families share horror stories
More TOP STORIES News