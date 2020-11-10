Shopping

As COVID-19 cases spike across the country, grocery stores again limit sale of toilet paper, paper towels

As COVID-19 cases surge again across the country, shoppers are stocking up and stores are putting limits on certain items.

Experts say shoppers fear another round of shortages in stores in the coming months.

"We absolutely are starting to see shortages again," Mike Brackett, founder & CEO of Centricity Insights, a company focused on cloud-based customer analytic platforms, told Good Morning America.

Grocery story chain Kroger announced on Monday it's bringing back product limits to help prevent those shortages. The company is limiting purchases of toilet paper, paper towels, disinfecting wipes and hand soap to two per customer.

Butterball exec assures customers: 'We're going to have turkey this Thanksgiving'
EMBED More News Videos

We're just weeks away from Thanksgiving and if you've visited the grocery store lately, you might've noticed the turkey tubs were empty. No need to get in a 'fowl' mood.



Grocer H-E-B is also putting limits on paper products and disinfectant wipes in some of its stores.

"We think that there's going to be a lot of limits, that retail level that will hopefully help mitigate that, too, earlier to allow the lack of stockpiling that we saw before," said Brackett.

While experts say it's unclear yet if if they'll see shortages, they have seen an early surge in holiday mainstays -- especially those that are non-perishable, like boxed stuffing and canned goods.

Clorox says disinfectant wipes shortage may last until 2021

Another category still seeing a boom: spices.

"The spice category is absolutely gone through the roof," Brackett said. "So we believe that during this pandemic, there's been a totally different buying pattern and really generation that started to cook a lot more than they used to due to necessity."

But don't panic. It's imperative to plan and be prepared. Experts said to focus on the nonperishables and frozen items that will last you through the holidays and those staples -- toilet paper, paper towels, etc. -- will be more available this time around because of how retailers are preparing.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingtoiletcoronaviruspandemicshoppinggrocery storecovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE | NYC Mayor de Blasio holds COVID-19 update
COVID positivity climbs on Staten Island, 'day of action' underway
NJ city enacts strict restrictions after infection rate reaches 19%
CDC issues updated Thanksgiving guidelines
New social media platform with no fact-checking on the rise
Two 15-year-olds charged in murder of 20-year-old woman
Man caught on camera shooting at 20 cars in Rockland, police say
Show More
Vatican says it was warned of ex-Newark Archbishop's sex abuse
DWTS couples pay tribute to music icons
Gruesome discovery: 2 infants discovered dead, wrapped in paper
'Superspreader' wedding with 113 guests leads to 34 COVID cases
70-year-old man randomly punched in face in NYC
More TOP STORIES News