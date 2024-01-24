Clothed By Faith provides hope and help during challenging times

Helping hands for hard times: A Katy charity is on a mission to aid those in need Helping hands for hard times: A Katy charity is on a mission to aid those during their most challenging times

KATY, Texas -- Clothed by Faith provides a basic human need - clothes.

The ministry steps in when people face life's toughest challenges, whether natural disasters or personal crises.

"As food gets more expensive and rent gets more expensive, clothing becomes a necessity that is harder to pay for," Co-founder Melinda Stephenson said.

Clothed by Faith provides a week's worth of free clothing and shoes to those in need through partnerships. They work with more than 130 organizations across the greater Houston area from its locations in Katy and Deer Park.

Volunteers carefully hand-pick and package the clothing to ensure every child and adult feels comfortable.

"Our goal is to not just give someone a bag with a bunch of clothes in it, but we want to give them clothes in great condition so that it gives them dignity and hope," Stephenson said.

For more information on how to donate or volunteer, click here.