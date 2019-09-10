WATCH
VIDEOS
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
Categories
Weather
Traffic
Localish
7 On Your Side
7 On Your Side Investigates
U.S. & World
Politics
Sports
Weather
Entertainment
Backstage with Sandy Kenyon
Neighborhood Eats
Neighborhood Treats
In Our Backyard
Glam Lab
Station Info
About ABC 7
Meet the News Team
ABC 7 In Your Community
Sweepstakes and Rules
TV Listings
Jobs
shows
Live with Kelly and Ryan
ABC 7 Shows & Specials
Live Well Network
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
Coast Guard drills through hull: 4 'OK' inside cargo ship
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Related topics:
water rescue
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Decomposing body found above NYC Domino's ruled homicide
Video shows health care worker accused of assaulting patient
New York issuing subpoenas to 3 companies amid vaping crisis
AccuWeather: Some clouds, some sun
Video of toddler 'besties' running toward each other, hugging in NYC goes viral
13-year-old boy helps solve 27-year-old cold case
Man stabbed 3 times on UWS subway station platform
Show More
Students administer CPR on driver after bus crashes into tree
NY gymnastics coach forced to face victims at sentencing
Moms of FDNY heroes lost on 9/11 honor sons' legacies
Teacher gives birth at Denver middle school
Police: LI man, woman assault landlord, woman, 1-year-old child
More TOP STORIES News