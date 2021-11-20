coffee

Coffee prices could spike due to climate change and supply chain issues

By Katherine Lavacca
Coffee prices could spike due to climate change, supply chain issues

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- That morning coffee might get a little more expensive thanks to price hikes along the supply line and climate change.

Suppliers in Brazil, Columbia, Vietnam, and other coffee-producing countries experienced extreme weather causing a smaller coffee crop yield.

On top of weather limiting the supply of beans, many suppliers are dealing with issues of logistics fueled by a shortage of shipping vessels and containers.

One Brazilian supplier said shipments from their country to the U.S. normally take a month but are now taking as long as 100 days.

With El Nina on the horizon, coffee producers are expecting even more bad weather to reduce the supply of beans.

However many coffee companies like Starbucks buy their supplies well in advance, which allows them to keep prices in check for now.



